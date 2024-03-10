Rouble 1970 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1970 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 61402 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 247. Bidding took place October 2, 2014.

Сondition PROOFLIKE (1) UNC (9) AU (1) XF (1) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS64 (4) SP66 (1) PL64 (1) Service NGC (5) PCGS (2)