Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1970 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Obverse Rouble 1970 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR) Reverse Rouble 1970 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR)

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 7,5 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1970
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1970 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 61402 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 247. Bidding took place October 2, 2014.

Russia Rouble 1970 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Russia Rouble 1970 at auction Russiancoin - August 18, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1970 at auction Russiancoin - August 18, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1970 at auction Russiancoin - July 21, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 21, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1970 at auction Russiancoin - July 21, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 21, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1970 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1970 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 43 EUR
Russia Rouble 1970 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1970 at auction Russiancoin - August 19, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1970 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1970 at auction Russiancoin - March 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1970 at auction Russiancoin - October 29, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 29, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1970 at auction Russiancoin - June 11, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 11, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1970 at auction Russiancoin - December 26, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 26, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1970 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1970 at auction Empire - June 15, 2019
Seller Empire
Date June 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1970 at auction Russiancoin - April 10, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 10, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1970 at auction Heritage - April 19, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2018
Condition PL64 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1970 at auction Empire - November 12, 2015
Seller Empire
Date November 12, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1970 at auction Heritage - October 2, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date October 2, 2014
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1970 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

