Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1970 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 7,5 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union (USSR)
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1970
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1970 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 61402 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 247. Bidding took place October 2, 2014.
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 43 EUR
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 10, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2018
Condition PL64 NGC
Selling price
