Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1961 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Obverse Rouble 1961 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR) Reverse Rouble 1961 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR)

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 7,5 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1961
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1961 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 2105 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 1,410. Bidding took place June 1, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • Empire (5)
  • Katz (1)
  • Numisbalt (6)
  • Russiancoin (11)
Russia Rouble 1961 at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1961 at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1961 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Rouble 1961 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
1530 $
Price in auction currency 1410 EUR
Russia Rouble 1961 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia Rouble 1961 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
365 $
Price in auction currency 335 EUR
Russia Rouble 1961 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia Rouble 1961 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1961 at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1961 at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1961 at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1961 at auction Russiancoin - November 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1961 at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1961 at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1961 at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1961 at auction Russiancoin - October 28, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1961 at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1961 at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1961 at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1961 at auction Russiancoin - April 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1961 at auction Empire - January 23, 2021
Seller Empire
Date January 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1961 at auction Russiancoin - January 14, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1961 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1961 at auction Russiancoin - April 10, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 10, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1961 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 424
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1961 All Russian coins Russian nickel silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Oct 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Rönesans Salzgitter GmbH
Auction Oct 5, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aurora Numismatica
Auction Oct 9, 2024
Category
Year
Search