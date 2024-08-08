Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1961 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 7,5 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union (USSR)
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1961
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1961 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 2105 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 1,410. Bidding took place June 1, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coins.ee (3)
- Empire (5)
- Katz (1)
- Numisbalt (6)
- Russiancoin (11)
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
1530 $
Price in auction currency 1410 EUR
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
365 $
Price in auction currency 335 EUR
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date January 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
