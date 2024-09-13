Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1924 ПЛ (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Obverse Rouble 1924 ПЛ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR) Reverse Rouble 1924 ПЛ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR)

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 20 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 33,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1924
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2417)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1924 with mark ПЛ. This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 41475 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 28,000. Bidding took place August 20, 2021.

Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction COINSTORE - September 14, 2024
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction COINSTORE - September 14, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date September 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction COINSTORE - September 14, 2024
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction COINSTORE - September 14, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date September 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
310 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction COINSTORE - September 14, 2024
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction COINSTORE - September 14, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date September 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Gabinet Numizmatyczny Krzysztof Jerzykowski - September 15, 2024
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Gabinet Numizmatyczny Krzysztof Jerzykowski - September 15, 2024
Seller Gabinet Numizmatyczny Krzysztof Jerzykowski
Date September 15, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Stack's - September 13, 2024
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Stack's - September 13, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date September 13, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Klondike Auction - September 8, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Alexander - September 5, 2024
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Alexander - September 5, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date September 5, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Alexander - September 5, 2024
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Alexander - September 5, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date September 5, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Artemide Aste - September 1, 2024
Seller Artemide Aste
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS63 CCG
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Numisbalt - September 1, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 1, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Katz - August 30, 2024
Seller Katz
Date August 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Katz - August 30, 2024
Seller Katz
Date August 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Katz - August 30, 2024
Seller Katz
Date August 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Восточно-европейский - August 28, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date August 28, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction BAC - August 27, 2024
Seller BAC
Date August 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2024
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Numimarket - September 19, 2024
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Numimarket - September 19, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date September 19, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Numimarket - September 19, 2024
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Numimarket - September 19, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date September 19, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Numimarket - September 19, 2024
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Numimarket - September 19, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date September 19, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Numimarket - September 19, 2024
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Numimarket - September 19, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date September 19, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Numimarket - September 19, 2024
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Numimarket - September 19, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date September 19, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Rio de la Plata - September 20, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 20, 2024
Condition VF
To auction
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
To auction
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
To auction
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Aste - September 19, 2024
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Aste - September 19, 2024
Seller Aste
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
To auction
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Aste - September 19, 2024
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Aste - September 19, 2024
Seller Aste
Date September 19, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction AURORA - September 19, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date September 19, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
To auction
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS65 RNGA
To auction
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Niemczyk - September 21, 2024
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Niemczyk - September 21, 2024
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Niemczyk - September 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 21, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - September 29, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date September 29, 2024
Condition VF
To auction
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Wójcicki - October 5, 2024
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Wójcicki - October 5, 2024
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Wójcicki - October 5, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 5, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Wójcicki - October 5, 2024
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Wójcicki - October 5, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 5, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Wójcicki - October 5, 2024
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Wójcicki - October 5, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 5, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Wójcicki - October 5, 2024
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Wójcicki - October 5, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 5, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Wójcicki - October 5, 2024
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Wójcicki - October 5, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 5, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Wójcicki - October 5, 2024
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Wójcicki - October 5, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 5, 2024
Condition VF
To auction
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Wójcicki - October 5, 2024
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Wójcicki - October 5, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 5, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date October 6, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
To auction
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date October 6, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
To auction
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date October 6, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date October 6, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date October 6, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date October 6, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date October 6, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
To auction
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date October 6, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
To auction
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date October 6, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
To auction
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date October 6, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
To auction
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date October 6, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
To auction
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date October 6, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
To auction
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date October 6, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
To auction
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date October 6, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
To auction
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
To auction
Russia Rouble 1924 ПЛ at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 6, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

