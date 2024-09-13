Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1924 ПЛ (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 20 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 33,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union (USSR)
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1924
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2417)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1924 with mark ПЛ. This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 41475 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 28,000. Bidding took place August 20, 2021.
Seller COINSTORE
Date September 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller COINSTORE
Date September 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
310 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Seller COINSTORE
Date September 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gabinet Numizmatyczny Krzysztof Jerzykowski
Date September 15, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
—
Seller Stack's
Date September 13, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 1, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
