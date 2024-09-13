Rouble 1924 ПЛ (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1924 with mark ПЛ. This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 41475 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 28,000. Bidding took place August 20, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (25) UNC (1183) AU (462) XF (487) VF (95) F (3) No grade (121) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (33) MS65 (131) MS64 (213) MS63 (210) MS62 (154) MS61 (47) MS60 (45) AU58 (37) AU55 (25) AU53 (16) AU50 (19) XF45 (17) XF40 (6) VF35 (3) VF30 (1) VF20 (1) PF66 (7) PF65 (4) PF64 (1) PF63 (1) PF62 (2) PF60 (2) PF58 (1) DETAILS (32) CAMEO (6) PL (2) Service NGC (462) ННР (141) CCG (1) PCGS (116) NNC (2) RNGA (57) NGS (1) CGC (1) ICG (1) ECC (1) ANACS (11) Other filters Coins from collections (2)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (15)

Alexander (241)

Artemide Aste (3)

ARTMAXIMUM (1)

Aste (12)

Attica Auctions (1)

Auction World (5)

Auctiones (4)

Aureo & Calicó (7)

AURORA (154)

BAC (37)

Baldwin's (2)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Bertolami (2)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Busso Peus (7)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (2)

Cayón (9)

Chaponnière (1)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)

CHS Basel Numismatics (2)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

CNG (5)

Coinhouse (8)

Coins and Medals (103)

Coins Numismatic Barcelona (4)

Coins.ee (116)

CoinsNB (13)

COINSTORE (16)

Creusy Numismatique (2)

Denga1700 (3)

DNW (3)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (3)

Empire (133)

Emporium Hamburg (6)

Felzmann (9)

Frühwald (11)

Gabinet Numizmatyczny Krzysztof Jerzykowski (1)

Gärtner (1)

GGN (1)

Goldberg (6)

Golden Lion (2)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Grün (3)

Heritage (139)

Heritage Eur (8)

Hermes Auctions (4)

HERVERA (20)

Hess Divo (3)

HIRSCH (2)

Höhn (14)

Holmasto (2)

ibercoin (5)

ICE (1)

Imperial Coin (155)

iNumis (1)

Jesús Vico (2)

Karamitsos (6)

Katz (245)

Klondike Auction (4)

Kroha (2)

Künker (24)

La Galerie Numismatique (5)

London Coins (1)

Macho & Chlapovič (1)

Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (4)

MDC Monaco (1)

Möller (4)

Monedalia.es (4)

Montenegro (1)

MS67 (3)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)

MUNZE (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (4)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)

Negrini (1)

New York Sale (2)

Niemczyk (11)

Nihon (1)

NIKO (4)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)

Nomisma (1)

Nomisma Aste (4)

Numimarket (13)

Numis.be (2)

Numisbalt (89)

Numismatica Ferrarese (2)

Numismática Leilões (4)

Numismatica Luciani (4)

Numismatica Ranieri (3)

Numisor (9)

OLNZ (1)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Pars Coins (1)

Pegasus Auctions (4)

Pesek Auctions (19)

Provenance Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (169)

Raritan Stamps (1)

Rauch (25)

RedSquare (2)

Rhenumis (2)

Rio de la Plata (5)

RND (37)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Roschberg Mynthandel AS (1)

Russian Heritage (139)

Russiancoin (29)

Rzeszowski DA (8)

San Martino (1)

Schulman (5)

Silicua Coins (1)

SINCONA (2)

Soler y Llach (5)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Spink (1)

St James’s (4)

Stack's (45)

Stare Monety (3)

Status International (1)

Stephen Album (8)

Superior Galleries (2)

Tauler & Fau (29)

UBS (2)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

V. GADOURY (3)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)

Via (13)

VL Nummus (10)

Wannenes Art Auction (1)

WCN (29)

WDA - MiM (2)

Wójcicki (11)

Восточно-европейский (1)

Знак (6)