Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1922 ПЛ "Type 1921-1922" (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 20 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 33,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union (USSR)
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1922
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (304) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1922 with mark ПЛ. This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1322 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 24,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 1, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
365 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date August 8, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
382 $
Price in auction currency 32708 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date July 11, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
123 ... 15
For the sale of Rouble 1922 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
