Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1922 ПЛ "Type 1921-1922" (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Obverse Rouble 1922 ПЛ "Type 1921-1922" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR) Reverse Rouble 1922 ПЛ "Type 1921-1922" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR)

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 20 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 33,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1922
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (304) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1922 with mark ПЛ. This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1322 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 24,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2021.

Russia Rouble 1922 ПЛ at auction Numisbalt - September 1, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 1, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
365 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Russia Rouble 1922 ПЛ at auction Alexander - August 8, 2024
Russia Rouble 1922 ПЛ at auction Alexander - August 8, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date August 8, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1922 ПЛ at auction Alexander - August 8, 2024
Russia Rouble 1922 ПЛ at auction Alexander - August 8, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date August 8, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
382 $
Price in auction currency 32708 RUB
Russia Rouble 1922 ПЛ at auction Alexander - July 11, 2024
Russia Rouble 1922 ПЛ at auction Alexander - July 11, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 11, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1922 ПЛ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Russia Rouble 1922 ПЛ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1922 ПЛ at auction Alexander - June 13, 2024
Russia Rouble 1922 ПЛ at auction Alexander - June 13, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1922 ПЛ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1922 ПЛ at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1922 ПЛ at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia Rouble 1922 ПЛ at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1922 ПЛ at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1922 ПЛ at auction Alexander - May 16, 2024
Russia Rouble 1922 ПЛ at auction Alexander - May 16, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1922 ПЛ at auction Alexander - May 16, 2024
Russia Rouble 1922 ПЛ at auction Alexander - May 16, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1922 ПЛ at auction Alexander - May 16, 2024
Russia Rouble 1922 ПЛ at auction Alexander - May 16, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1922 ПЛ at auction Alexander - May 16, 2024
Russia Rouble 1922 ПЛ at auction Alexander - May 16, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1922 ПЛ at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Russia Rouble 1922 ПЛ at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1922 ПЛ at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1922 ПЛ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1922 ПЛ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1922 ПЛ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1922 ПЛ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1922 ПЛ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia Rouble 1922 ПЛ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1922 ПЛ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1922 ПЛ at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia Rouble 1922 ПЛ at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition XF
Russia Rouble 1922 ПЛ at auction Wójcicki - October 5, 2024
Russia Rouble 1922 ПЛ at auction Wójcicki - October 5, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 5, 2024
Condition VF
For the sale of Rouble 1922 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

