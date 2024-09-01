Rouble 1922 ПЛ "Type 1921-1922" (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1922 with mark ПЛ. This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1322 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 24,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2021.

