Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1921 АГ "Type 1921-1922" (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 20 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 33,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union (USSR)
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1921
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1453)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1921 with mark АГ. This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 2383 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 19,000. Bidding took place January 8, 2015.
Seller COINSTORE
Date September 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller COINSTORE
Date September 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
122 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date August 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 8, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1921 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
