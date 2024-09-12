Rouble 1921 АГ "Type 1921-1922" (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1921 with mark АГ. This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 2383 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 19,000. Bidding took place January 8, 2015.

