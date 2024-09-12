Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1921 АГ "Type 1921-1922" (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Obverse Rouble 1921 АГ "Type 1921-1922" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR) Reverse Rouble 1921 АГ "Type 1921-1922" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR)

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 20 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 33,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1921
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1453)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1921 with mark АГ. This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 2383 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 19,000. Bidding took place January 8, 2015.

Russia Rouble 1921 АГ at auction COINSTORE - September 14, 2024
Russia Rouble 1921 АГ at auction COINSTORE - September 14, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date September 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Russia Rouble 1921 АГ at auction COINSTORE - September 14, 2024
Russia Rouble 1921 АГ at auction COINSTORE - September 14, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date September 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
122 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Russia Rouble 1921 АГ at auction Rhenumis - September 12, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1921 АГ at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1921 АГ at auction Alexander - September 5, 2024
Russia Rouble 1921 АГ at auction Alexander - September 5, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date September 5, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1921 АГ at auction Alexander - September 5, 2024
Russia Rouble 1921 АГ at auction Alexander - September 5, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date September 5, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1921 АГ at auction Alexander - September 5, 2024
Russia Rouble 1921 АГ at auction Alexander - September 5, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date September 5, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1921 АГ at auction Alexander - September 5, 2024
Russia Rouble 1921 АГ at auction Alexander - September 5, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date September 5, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1921 АГ at auction Alexander - September 5, 2024
Russia Rouble 1921 АГ at auction Alexander - September 5, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date September 5, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1921 АГ at auction Numisbalt - September 1, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1921 АГ at auction Katz - August 30, 2024
Seller Katz
Date August 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1921 АГ at auction Katz - August 30, 2024
Seller Katz
Date August 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1921 АГ at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Russia Rouble 1921 АГ at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1921 АГ at auction Hermes Auctions - August 20, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date August 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1921 АГ at auction Alexander - August 8, 2024
Russia Rouble 1921 АГ at auction Alexander - August 8, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date August 8, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1921 АГ at auction Alexander - August 8, 2024
Russia Rouble 1921 АГ at auction Alexander - August 8, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date August 8, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1921 АГ at auction Alexander - August 8, 2024
Russia Rouble 1921 АГ at auction Alexander - August 8, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date August 8, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1921 АГ at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1921 АГ at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1921 АГ at auction Stephen Album - July 23, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1921 АГ at auction Heritage - July 21, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 21, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Russia Rouble 1921 АГ at auction Rio de la Plata - September 20, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 20, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Russia Rouble 1921 АГ at auction Aste - September 19, 2024
Russia Rouble 1921 АГ at auction Aste - September 19, 2024
Seller Aste
Date September 19, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Russia Rouble 1921 АГ at auction Russiancoin - September 19, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 19, 2024
Condition XF45 RNGA
To auction
Russia Rouble 1921 АГ at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia Rouble 1921 АГ at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Russia Rouble 1921 АГ at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia Rouble 1921 АГ at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Russia Rouble 1921 АГ at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia Rouble 1921 АГ at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Russia Rouble 1921 АГ at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia Rouble 1921 АГ at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Russia Rouble 1921 АГ at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia Rouble 1921 АГ at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Russia Rouble 1921 АГ at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia Rouble 1921 АГ at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Russia Rouble 1921 АГ at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - September 29, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date September 29, 2024
Condition VF
To auction
Russia Rouble 1921 АГ at auction Wójcicki - October 5, 2024
Russia Rouble 1921 АГ at auction Wójcicki - October 5, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 5, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Russia Rouble 1921 АГ at auction Wójcicki - October 5, 2024
Russia Rouble 1921 АГ at auction Wójcicki - October 5, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 5, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Russia Rouble 1921 АГ at auction Wójcicki - October 5, 2024
Russia Rouble 1921 АГ at auction Wójcicki - October 5, 2024
Russia Rouble 1921 АГ at auction Wójcicki - October 5, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 5, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
To auction
Russia Rouble 1921 АГ at auction Wójcicki - October 5, 2024
Russia Rouble 1921 АГ at auction Wójcicki - October 5, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 5, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Russia Rouble 1921 АГ at auction Wójcicki - October 5, 2024
Russia Rouble 1921 АГ at auction Wójcicki - October 5, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 5, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Russia Rouble 1921 АГ at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
Russia Rouble 1921 АГ at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date October 6, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Russia Rouble 1921 АГ at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
Russia Rouble 1921 АГ at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date October 6, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction
Russia Rouble 1921 АГ at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
Russia Rouble 1921 АГ at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date October 6, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction
Russia Rouble 1921 АГ at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 6, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Russia Rouble 1921 АГ at auction San Martino - October 15, 2024
Russia Rouble 1921 АГ at auction San Martino - October 15, 2024
Seller San Martino
Date October 15, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1921 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search