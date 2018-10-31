Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1991 М "Type 1961-1991" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1991 with mark М. This tombac coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 277 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 1,300. Bidding took place June 27, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AURORA (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- MS67 (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1991 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search