Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1991 Л "Type 1961-1991" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1991 with mark Л. This tombac coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 934 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 120,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2024.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1302 $
Price in auction currency 120000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 2299 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1991 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
