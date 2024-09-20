Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1991 Л "Type 1961-1991" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1991 Л "Type 1961-1991" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 1 Kopek 1991 Л "Type 1961-1991" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 1 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1991
  • Mint Leningrad
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1991 with mark Л. This tombac coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 934 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 120,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2024.

  • MS67 (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1991 Л at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1302 $
Price in auction currency 120000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1991 Л at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 2299 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1991 Л at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1991 Л at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1991 Л at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Russia 1 Kopek 1991 Л at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Date October 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1991 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

