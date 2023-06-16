1 Kopek 1990 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1990 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 263 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 1,600. Bidding took place June 27, 2019.

