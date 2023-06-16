Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1990 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1990 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 263 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 1,600. Bidding took place June 27, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AURORA (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Empire (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (1)
- MS67 (2)
- Russian Heritage (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 200 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1990 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search