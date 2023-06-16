Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1990 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1990 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 1 Kopek 1990 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 1 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1990
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1990 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 263 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 1,600. Bidding took place June 27, 2019.

Russia 1 Kopek 1990 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 200 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1990 at auction Russian Heritage - January 22, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1990 at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1990 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1990 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1990 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1990 at auction Empire - December 1, 2018
Seller Empire
Date December 1, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1990 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1990 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

