1 Kopek 1989 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1989 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1627 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 34,200. Bidding took place June 16, 2023.

Сondition PROOFLIKE (2) UNC (3) AU (2) XF (1) Condition (slab) SP66 (3) PL67 (1) PL66 (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (3)