Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1989 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1989 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 1 Kopek 1989 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 1 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1989
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1989 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1627 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 34,200. Bidding took place June 16, 2023.

Russia 1 Kopek 1989 at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2024
Condition PL67 NGC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1989 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
410 $
Price in auction currency 34200 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1989 at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition PL66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1989 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1989 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1989 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1989 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1989 at auction Empire - February 13, 2016
Seller Empire
Date February 13, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 1 Kopek 1989 at auction Numisbalt - October 6, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition PL66 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1989 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

