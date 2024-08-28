Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1989 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1989 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1627 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 34,200. Bidding took place June 16, 2023.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2024
Condition PL67 NGC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
410 $
Price in auction currency 34200 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition PL66 NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1989 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
