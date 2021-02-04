Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1988 "Type 1961-1991" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1988 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 2313 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 26. Bidding took place February 4, 2021.
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition PL69 NGC
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 9, 2020
Condition PL69 NGC
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1988 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
