1 Kopek 1988 "Type 1961-1991" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1988 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 2313 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 26. Bidding took place February 4, 2021.

Сondition PROOFLIKE (1) UNC (3) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) SP67 (2) PL69 (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (3)