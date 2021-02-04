Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1988 "Type 1961-1991" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1988 "Type 1961-1991" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 1 Kopek 1988 "Type 1961-1991" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 1 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1988
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1988 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 2313 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 26. Bidding took place February 4, 2021.

  • AURORA (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • MS67 (2)
  • Numisbalt (2)
Russia 1 Kopek 1988 at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition PL69 NGC
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1988 at auction Numisbalt - July 9, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 9, 2020
Condition PL69 NGC
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1988 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 1 Kopek 1988 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 1 Kopek 1988 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 1 Kopek 1988 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1988 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 425
