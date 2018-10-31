Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1987 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1987 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 1 Kopek 1987 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 1 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1987
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1987 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 329 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 1,100. Bidding took place May 15, 2019.

Russia 1 Kopek 1987 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 1100 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1987 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1987 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

