1 Kopek 1987 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1987 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 329 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 1,100. Bidding took place May 15, 2019.
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1987 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
