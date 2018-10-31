Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1986 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1986 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 1 Kopek 1986 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 1 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1986
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1986 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 316 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 1,500. Bidding took place May 15, 2019.

Russia 1 Kopek 1986 at auction AURORA - July 29, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date July 29, 2021
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1986 at auction AURORA - April 14, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date April 14, 2021
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1986 at auction AURORA - December 17, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1986 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1986 at auction AURORA - July 30, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date July 30, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1986 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1986 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1986 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1986 at auction Russiancoin - September 27, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 27, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price

Search