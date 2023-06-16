Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1985 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1985 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 498 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 43,950. Bidding took place May 17, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AURORA (7)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (1)
- MS67 (2)
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 4000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 8500 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1985 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search