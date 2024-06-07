Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1984 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1984 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 1 Kopek 1984 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 1 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1984
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1984 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 508 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 13,500. Bidding took place July 25, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (10)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • MS67 (2)
  • Rare Coins (5)
Russia 1 Kopek 1984 at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition PL67 NGC
Selling price
157 $
Price in auction currency 13500 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1984 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1984 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1984 at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition PL67 NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1984 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Russia 1 Kopek 1984 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Russia 1 Kopek 1984 at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1984 at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1984 at auction AURORA - July 29, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date July 29, 2021
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******

Russia 1 Kopek 1984 at auction AURORA - April 14, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date April 14, 2021
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1984 at auction AURORA - December 17, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition PL67 NGC
Selling price
******

Russia 1 Kopek 1984 at auction AURORA - December 17, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******

Russia 1 Kopek 1984 at auction Rare Coins - September 23, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1984 at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1984 at auction AURORA - July 30, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date July 30, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1984 at auction AURORA - July 30, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date July 30, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1984 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1984 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1984 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******

Russia 1 Kopek 1984 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******

Russia 1 Kopek 1984 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price

