Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1984 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1984 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 508 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 13,500. Bidding took place July 25, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AURORA (10)
- Coins and Medals (3)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- MS67 (2)
- Rare Coins (5)
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition PL67 NGC
Selling price
157 $
Price in auction currency 13500 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date July 29, 2021
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition PL67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1984 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search