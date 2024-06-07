Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1983 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1983 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 322 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 5,000. Bidding took place July 29, 2021.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 1100 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 100 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller AURORA
Date July 29, 2021
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1983 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
