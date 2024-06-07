Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1983 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1983 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 1 Kopek 1983 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 1 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1983
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1983 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 322 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 5,000. Bidding took place July 29, 2021.

Russia 1 Kopek 1983 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 1100 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1983 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 100 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1983 at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1983 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1983 at auction AURORA - July 29, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date July 29, 2021
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1983 at auction AURORA - July 29, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date July 29, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1983 at auction AURORA - April 14, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date April 14, 2021
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1983 at auction AURORA - April 14, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1983 at auction AURORA - December 17, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1983 at auction AURORA - December 17, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1983 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1983 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1983 at auction AURORA - July 30, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date July 30, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1983 at auction AURORA - July 30, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date July 30, 2019
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1983 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1983 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1983 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1983 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1983 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1983 at auction Alexander - February 28, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date February 28, 2017
Condition MS61
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1983 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

