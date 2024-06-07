1 Kopek 1983 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1983 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 322 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 5,000. Bidding took place July 29, 2021.

Сondition UNC (16) AU (2) XF (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (7) MS61 (1) SP66 (8) Service PCGS (15)