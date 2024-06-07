Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1982 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1982 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 258 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 5,500. Bidding took place May 15, 2019.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2020
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1982 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
