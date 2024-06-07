Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1982 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1982 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 1 Kopek 1982 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 1 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1982
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1982 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 258 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 5,500. Bidding took place May 15, 2019.

Russia 1 Kopek 1982 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1982 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1982 at auction AURORA - July 29, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date July 29, 2021
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1982 at auction AURORA - April 14, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date April 14, 2021
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1982 at auction AURORA - December 17, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1982 at auction Alexander - August 27, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2020
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1982 at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1982 at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1982 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1982 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1982 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1982 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1982 at auction AURORA - February 26, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date February 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1982 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1982 at auction Russiancoin - May 18, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 18, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price

