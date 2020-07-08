Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1981 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1981 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 1 Kopek 1981 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 1 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1981
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1981 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 242 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 1,700. Bidding took place May 15, 2019.

Russia 1 Kopek 1981 at auction AURORA - July 29, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date July 29, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1981 at auction AURORA - April 14, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date April 14, 2021
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 1800 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1981 at auction AURORA - April 14, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1981 at auction AURORA - December 17, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1981 at auction AURORA - December 17, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1981 at auction Imperial Coin - July 8, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 8, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1981 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1981 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1981 at auction AURORA - July 30, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date July 30, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1981 at auction AURORA - July 30, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date July 30, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1981 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1981 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1981 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1981 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1981 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1981 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

