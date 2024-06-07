Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1980 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1980 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1259 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 25,000. Bidding took place December 8, 2023.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 18000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 5300 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 4, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date July 30, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
