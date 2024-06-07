Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1980 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1980 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 1 Kopek 1980 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 1 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1980
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1980 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1259 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 25,000. Bidding took place December 8, 2023.

Russia 1 Kopek 1980 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1980 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 18000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1980 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1980 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 5300 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1980 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1980 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1980 at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1980 at auction Alexander - August 4, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1980 at auction Alexander - August 4, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 4, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1980 at auction AURORA - July 30, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date July 30, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1980 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1980 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1980 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1980 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Russia 1 Kopek 1980 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1980 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

