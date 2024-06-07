1 Kopek 1980 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1980 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1259 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 25,000. Bidding took place December 8, 2023.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (4) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS62 (1) AU55 (1) SP65 (3) Service ННР (1) PCGS (4)