Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1979 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1979 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 1 Kopek 1979 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 1 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1979
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1979 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 2083 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 52. Bidding took place November 6, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (2)
  • Empire (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • RND (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1979 at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition PL67 NGC
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 52 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1979 at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition PL66 NGC
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1979 at auction Numisbalt - October 24, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition PL66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1979 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1979 at auction AURORA - July 30, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date July 30, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1979 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1979 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1979 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Russia 1 Kopek 1979 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1979 at auction Imperial Coin - June 21, 2017
Russia 1 Kopek 1979 at auction Imperial Coin - June 21, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 21, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1979 at auction RND - February 28, 2016
Russia 1 Kopek 1979 at auction RND - February 28, 2016
Seller RND
Date February 28, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1979 at auction Empire - April 18, 2015
Seller Empire
Date April 18, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1979 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 425
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1979 All Russian coins Russian tombac coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Art-Rite S.r.l.
Auction Oct 10, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Oct 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
SINCONA AG
Auction Oct 22, 2024
Category
Year
Search