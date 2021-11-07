Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1979 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1979 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 2083 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 52. Bidding took place November 6, 2021.
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition PL67 NGC
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 52 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition PL66 NGC
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition PL66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1979 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
