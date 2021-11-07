1 Kopek 1979 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1979 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 2083 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 52. Bidding took place November 6, 2021.

Сondition PROOFLIKE (3) UNC (5) AU (1) XF (1) F (1) Condition (slab) SP66 (4) PL67 (1) PL66 (2) Service NGC (3) PCGS (4)