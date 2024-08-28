Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1978 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1978 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 1 Kopek 1978 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 1 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1978
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1978 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 593 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 28,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1978 at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1978 at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2024
Condition PL66 NGC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1978 at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS65
Selling price
188 $
Price in auction currency 19000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1978 at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1978 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1978 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Russia 1 Kopek 1978 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price

