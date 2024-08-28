1 Kopek 1978 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1978 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 593 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 28,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2014.

Сondition PROOFLIKE (2) UNC (2) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) SP65 (1) PL66 (1) PL65 (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1)