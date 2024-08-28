Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1978 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1978 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 593 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 28,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Imperial Coin (1)
- MS67 (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2024
Condition PL66 NGC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS65
Selling price
188 $
Price in auction currency 19000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1978 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search