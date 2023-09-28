1 Kopek 1977 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1977 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 568 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 17,000. Bidding took place February 13, 2016.

