Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1977 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1977 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 1 Kopek 1977 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 1 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1977
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1977 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 568 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 17,000. Bidding took place February 13, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Empire (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Russiancoin (5)
Russia 1 Kopek 1977 at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1977 at auction Russiancoin - November 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1977 at auction Russiancoin - December 9, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1977 at auction Russiancoin - May 27, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 27, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1977 at auction Russiancoin - October 15, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 15, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1977 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1977 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1977 at auction Empire - February 13, 2016
Seller Empire
Date February 13, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 17000 RUB

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1977 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

