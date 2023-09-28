Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1977 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1977 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 568 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 17,000. Bidding took place February 13, 2016.
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1977 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
