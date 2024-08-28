Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1976 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1976 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 249 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 5,000. Bidding took place August 25, 2024.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2024
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1976 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
