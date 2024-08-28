Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1976 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1976 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 1 Kopek 1976 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 1 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1976
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1976 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 249 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 5,000. Bidding took place August 25, 2024.

Russia 1 Kopek 1976 at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2024
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1976 at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1976 at auction Russiancoin - November 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1976 at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1976 at auction Russiancoin - December 9, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1976 at auction Russiancoin - May 27, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 27, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1976 at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1976 at auction Russiancoin - October 15, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 15, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1976 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1976 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1976 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

