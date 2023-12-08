Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1975 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1975 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 1 Kopek 1975 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 1 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1975
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1975 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 568 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 24,000. Bidding took place April 18, 2015.

Russia 1 Kopek 1975 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1975 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 5500 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1975 at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1975 at auction Russiancoin - November 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1975 at auction MUNZE - July 28, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date July 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 200 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1975 at auction Alexander - August 4, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1975 at auction Alexander - August 4, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 4, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1975 at auction Russiancoin - December 9, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1975 at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1975 at auction Russiancoin - May 27, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 27, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1975 at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1975 at auction Russiancoin - October 15, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 15, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1975 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1975 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1975 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1975 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Russia 1 Kopek 1975 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1975 at auction Empire - April 18, 2015
Seller Empire
Date April 18, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1975 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

