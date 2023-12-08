Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1975 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1975 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 568 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 24,000. Bidding took place April 18, 2015.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 5500 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date August 4, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1975 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
