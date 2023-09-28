Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1973 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1973 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 124 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 1,600. Bidding took place May 15, 2019.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1973 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
