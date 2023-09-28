Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1972 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1972 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 111 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 1,600. Bidding took place May 15, 2019.
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 1600 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
