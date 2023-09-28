Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1970 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1970 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 2373 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place November 4, 2022.
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1970 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
