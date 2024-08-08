Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1969 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Auction Prices (11)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1969 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 82 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 1,700. Bidding took place May 15, 2019.
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 1400 RUB
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 1700 RUB
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1969 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
