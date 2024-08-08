Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1968 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1968 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 1 Kopek 1968 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 1 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1968
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1968 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 72 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 2,400. Bidding took place May 15, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • MS67 (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Russiancoin (6)
Russia 1 Kopek 1968 at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1968 at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1968 at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition PL66 CGC
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1050 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1968 at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition PL66 CGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1968 at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1968 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1968 at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1968 at auction AURORA - July 30, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date July 30, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1968 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1968 at auction Imperial Coin - June 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 26, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1968 at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1968 at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1968 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1968 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1968 at auction Alexander - April 11, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date April 11, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1968 at auction Imperial Coin - February 27, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 27, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1968 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1968 at auction Russiancoin - August 23, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1968 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

