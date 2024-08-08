Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1968 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1968 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 72 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 2,400. Bidding took place May 15, 2019.
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition PL66 CGC
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1050 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 26, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date April 11, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1968 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
