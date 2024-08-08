Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1964 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1964 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 1 Kopek 1964 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 1 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1964
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1964 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 529 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 6,500. Bidding took place October 31, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (7)
  • Coins and Medals (4)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Imperial Coin (8)
  • Katz (4)
  • MS67 (2)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • RedSquare (3)
  • Russiancoin (18)
Russia 1 Kopek 1964 at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1964 at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1964 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1964 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 2650 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1964 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1964 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1964 at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1964 at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1964 at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1964 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1964 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1964 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1964 at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1964 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1964 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1964 at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1964 at auction Russiancoin - November 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1964 at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1964 at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1964 at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1964 at auction Russiancoin - April 14, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 14, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1964 at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1964 at auction Russiancoin - December 9, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1964 at auction AURORA - August 26, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date August 26, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1964 at auction AURORA - July 29, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date July 29, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1964 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1964 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 425
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1964 All Russian coins Russian tombac coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Oct 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
San Martino
Auction Oct 15, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
SINCONA AG
Auction Oct 21, 2024
Category
Year
Search