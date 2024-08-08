Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1964 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Auction Prices (54)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1964 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 529 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 6,500. Bidding took place October 31, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- AURORA (7)
- Coins and Medals (4)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Imperial Coin (8)
- Katz (4)
- MS67 (2)
- NIKO (1)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Rare Coins (2)
- RedSquare (3)
- Russiancoin (18)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 2650 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date July 29, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1964 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search