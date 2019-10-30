Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1962 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1962 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 1 Kopek 1962 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 1 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1962
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1962 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 3255 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 54. Bidding took place November 2, 2019.

Russia 1 Kopek 1962 at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1962 at auction AURORA - July 29, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date July 29, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1962 at auction AURORA - April 14, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 3500 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1962 at auction AURORA - December 17, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1962 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1962 at auction Imperial Coin - October 30, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 30, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1962 at auction AURORA - July 30, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date July 30, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1962 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1962 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1962 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1962 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

