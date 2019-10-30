Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1962 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1962 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 3255 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 54. Bidding took place November 2, 2019.
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 3500 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 30, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1962 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
