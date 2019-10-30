1 Kopek 1962 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1962 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 3255 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 54. Bidding took place November 2, 2019.

Сondition UNC (9) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (8) Service NGC (1) PCGS (7)