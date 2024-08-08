Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1961 "Type 1961-1991" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1961 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 421 sold at the COINSTORE auction for EUR 42. Bidding took place March 10, 2024.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 4150 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 1911 RUB
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1961 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
