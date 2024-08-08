1 Kopek 1961 "Type 1961-1991" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1961 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 421 sold at the COINSTORE auction for EUR 42. Bidding took place March 10, 2024.

