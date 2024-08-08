Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1961 "Type 1961-1991" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1961 "Type 1961-1991" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 1 Kopek 1961 "Type 1961-1991" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 1 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1961
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1961 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 421 sold at the COINSTORE auction for EUR 42. Bidding took place March 10, 2024.

Russia 1 Kopek 1961 at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1961 at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1961 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 4150 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1961 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 1911 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1961 at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1961 at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1961 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1961 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1961 at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1961 at auction Russian Heritage - October 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1961 at auction AURORA - April 14, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1961 at auction AURORA - December 17, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1961 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1961 at auction AURORA - July 30, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date July 30, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1961 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1961 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1961 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1961 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1961 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

