1 Kopek 1957. Wreath with 16 ribbons (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1957 . Wreath with 16 ribbons. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 694 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 225,000. Bidding took place October 2, 2021.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (5) XF (1) F (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS63 (2) AU55 (2) F15 (1) Service NGC (5)