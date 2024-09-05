Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1957. Wreath with 16 ribbons (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Wreath with 16 ribbons
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 1 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1957
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1957 . Wreath with 16 ribbons. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 694 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 225,000. Bidding took place October 2, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Numisbalt (5)
- Rare Coins (5)
- Russiancoin (3)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2488 $
Price in auction currency 230000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
3096 $
Price in auction currency 225000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 23, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 19, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1957 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
