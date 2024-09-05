Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1957. Wreath with 16 ribbons (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Wreath with 16 ribbons

Obverse 1 Kopek 1957 Wreath with 16 ribbons - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 1 Kopek 1957 Wreath with 16 ribbons - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 1 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1957
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1957 . Wreath with 16 ribbons. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 694 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 225,000. Bidding took place October 2, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Numisbalt (5)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • Russiancoin (3)
Russia 1 Kopek 1957 at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1957 at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1957 at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1957 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1957 at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2488 $
Price in auction currency 230000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1957 at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1957 at auction Alexander - August 4, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 4, 2022
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1957 at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
3096 $
Price in auction currency 225000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1957 at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1957 at auction Numisbalt - December 12, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1957 at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1957 at auction Numisbalt - May 23, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 23, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1957 at auction Numisbalt - April 19, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 19, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1957 at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1957 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

