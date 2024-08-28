Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1957. Wreath with 15 ribbons (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Wreath with 15 ribbons

Obverse 1 Kopek 1957 Wreath with 15 ribbons - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 1 Kopek 1957 Wreath with 15 ribbons - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 1 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1957
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (81) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1957 . Wreath with 15 ribbons. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 2035 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place November 6, 2021.

  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • Coins and Medals (18)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • MS67 (7)
  • MUNZE (6)
  • Numisbalt (9)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • RedSquare (9)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • Russiancoin (12)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Восточно-европейский (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1957 at auction Восточно-европейский - August 28, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date August 28, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1957 at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1957 at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 300 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 300 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1957 at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1957 at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1957 at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1957 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1957 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS65 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1957 at auction Russian Heritage - August 27, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1957 at auction Russian Heritage - August 27, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 27, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1957 at auction Russian Heritage - July 23, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1957 at auction Russian Heritage - July 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1957 at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1957 at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1957 at auction Восточно-европейский - October 3, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date October 3, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
To auction
Russia 1 Kopek 1957 at auction Восточно-европейский - October 3, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date October 3, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1957 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

