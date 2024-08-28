Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1957. Wreath with 15 ribbons (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Wreath with 15 ribbons
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1957 . Wreath with 15 ribbons. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 2035 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place November 6, 2021.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 300 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 300 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1957 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
