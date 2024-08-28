1 Kopek 1957. Wreath with 15 ribbons (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1957 . Wreath with 15 ribbons. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 2035 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place November 6, 2021.

