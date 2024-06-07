1 Kopek 1956 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1956 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 354 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 18,000. Bidding took place February 28, 2019.

