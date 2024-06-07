Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1956 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1956 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 1 Kopek 1956 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 1 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1956
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (82)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1956 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 354 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 18,000. Bidding took place February 28, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (7)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Coins and Medals (15)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Imperial Coin (8)
  • Katz (1)
  • MS67 (10)
  • MUNZE (5)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numisbalt (12)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • RedSquare (4)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (11)
Russia 1 Kopek 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 1700 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 300 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1956 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1956 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1956 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1956 at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1956 at auction Russian Heritage - November 12, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1956 at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1956 at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1956 at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1956 at auction MUNZE - January 5, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1956 at auction Numisbalt - December 11, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1956 at auction Numisbalt - December 11, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1956 at auction Alexander - November 17, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1956 at auction Alexander - November 17, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS64
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1956 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 425
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1956 All Russian coins Russian aluminum-bronze coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Sima Srl
Auction Oct 18, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
InAsta S.p.A.
Auction Oct 8, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
San Martino
Auction Oct 15, 2024
Category
Year
Search