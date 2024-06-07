Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1956 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1956 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 354 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 18,000. Bidding took place February 28, 2019.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 1700 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 300 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
