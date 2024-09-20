Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1955 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1955 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 1 Kopek 1955 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 1 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1955
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1955 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 2385 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 145. Bidding took place April 7, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (8)
  • Coins and Medals (10)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • MS67 (3)
  • Numisbalt (6)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • RedSquare (4)
  • RND (2)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (8)
Russia 1 Kopek 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 700 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 300 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1955 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1955 at auction Russian Heritage - November 12, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1955 at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1955 at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1955 at auction RedSquare - December 3, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date December 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1955 at auction RedSquare - December 3, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1955 at auction RedSquare - December 3, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1955 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - September 23, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - September 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1955 at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1955 at auction RND - June 9, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1955 at auction RND - June 9, 2022
Seller RND
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1955 at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1955 at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1955 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 425
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1955 All Russian coins Russian aluminum-bronze coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Oct 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Coins.ee
Auction Oct 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
SINCONA AG
Auction Oct 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search