Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1955 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Auction Prices (49)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1955 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 2385 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 145. Bidding took place April 7, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (8)
- Coins and Medals (10)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Katz (1)
- MS67 (3)
- Numisbalt (6)
- Rare Coins (2)
- RedSquare (4)
- RND (2)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- Russiancoin (8)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 700 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 300 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1955 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search