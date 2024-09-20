Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1954 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1954 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 1 Kopek 1954 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 1 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1954
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1954 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 285 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 8,000. Bidding took place March 31, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins and Medals (13)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (2)
  • MS67 (3)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Numisbalt (7)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (13)
Russia 1 Kopek 1954 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 900 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1954 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1954 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1954 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1954 at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1954 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1954 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1954 at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1954 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1954 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1954 at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1954 at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1954 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1954 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1954 at auction RedSquare - December 3, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1954 at auction RedSquare - December 3, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1954 at auction Russiancoin - November 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1954 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1954 at auction Coins and Medals - September 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1954 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1954 at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1954 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

