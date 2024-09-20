Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1954 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 1 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1954
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1954 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 285 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 8,000. Bidding took place March 31, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 900 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
