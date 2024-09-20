1 Kopek 1953 "Type 1948-1957" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1953 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 491 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 37,000. Bidding took place September 22, 2023.

