Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1953 "Type 1948-1957" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1953 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 491 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 37,000. Bidding took place September 22, 2023.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 2200 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 300 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
