Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1953 "Type 1948-1957" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1953 "Type 1948-1957" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 1 Kopek 1953 "Type 1948-1957" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 1 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1953
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (87)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1953 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 491 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 37,000. Bidding took place September 22, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (7)
  • AURORA (6)
  • Coins and Medals (17)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • Imperial Coin (8)
  • MS67 (8)
  • MUNZE (6)
  • Numisbalt (5)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • RedSquare (4)
  • RND (1)
  • Russiancoin (18)
Russia 1 Kopek 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 2200 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 300 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1953 at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition MS67 CGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1953 at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition MS66 CGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1953 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1953 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1953 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1953 at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1953 at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1953 at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1953 at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

