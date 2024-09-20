Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1952 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 1 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1952
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1952 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 8321 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place June 21, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- AURORA (4)
- Coins and Medals (17)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Empire (2)
- Imperial Coin (8)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- MS67 (1)
- MUNZE (2)
- Numisbalt (5)
- Rare Coins (3)
- RedSquare (2)
- RND (2)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- Russiancoin (11)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 200 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 30, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1952 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search