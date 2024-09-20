Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1952 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1952 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 1 Kopek 1952 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 1 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1952
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1952 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 8321 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place June 21, 2012.

Russia 1 Kopek 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 200 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1952 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1952 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1952 at auction Alexander - February 22, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 22, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1952 at auction Alexander - January 25, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 25, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1952 at auction RND - October 27, 2023
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1952 at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - June 30, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 30, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1952 at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1952 at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
