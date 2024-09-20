Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1951 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 1 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1951
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1951 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 8320 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place June 21, 2012.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 700 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 30, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1951 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
