Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1951 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1951 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 1 Kopek 1951 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 1 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1951
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (81)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1951 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 8320 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place June 21, 2012.

Russia 1 Kopek 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 700 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1951 at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1951 at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1951 at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1951 at auction Alexander - August 3, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1951 at auction Alexander - August 3, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1951 at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1951 at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - June 30, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - June 30, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 30, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1951 at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
To auction
Russia 1 Kopek 1951 at auction Numisbalt - October 6, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1951 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

