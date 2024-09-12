Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1950 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1950 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 1 Kopek 1950 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 1 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1950
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (101)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1950 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 709 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 241,111. Bidding took place December 8, 2023.

Russia 1 Kopek 1950 at auction Восточно-европейский - September 12, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date September 12, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1950 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1950 at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1950 at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1950 at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1950 at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - June 30, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - June 30, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 30, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1950 at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1950 at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1950 at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1950 at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
