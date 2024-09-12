1 Kopek 1950 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1950 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 709 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 241,111. Bidding took place December 8, 2023.

Сondition UNC (65) AU (17) XF (6) VF (1) No grade (9) Condition (slab) MS67 (10) MS66 (10) MS65 (31) MS64 (2) MS63 (2) MS62 (2) MS60 (1) AU58 (1) XF45 (1) VF35 (1) Service ННР (12) NGC (40) PCGS (4)

Seller All companies

Alexander (5)

AURORA (1)

Coins and Medals (19)

Coins.ee (2)

Empire (1)

Imperial Coin (14)

Katz (7)

Künker (1)

MS67 (5)

MUNZE (1)

Numisbalt (20)

Rare Coins (6)

RedSquare (2)

Russian Heritage (6)

Russiancoin (10)

Восточно-европейский (1)