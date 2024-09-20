1 Kopek 1949 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1949 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 8315 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place June 21, 2012.

