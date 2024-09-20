Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1949 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 1 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1949
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (129)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1949 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 8315 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place June 21, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 2700 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1100 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS66
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS67
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1949 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
