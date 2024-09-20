Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1949 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1949 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 1 Kopek 1949 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 1 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1949
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (129)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1949 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 8315 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place June 21, 2012.

Russia 1 Kopek 1949 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1949 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 2700 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1949 at auction Восточно-европейский - August 28, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date August 28, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1949 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1949 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1100 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1949 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1949 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1949 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1949 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1949 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1949 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1949 at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1949 at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1949 at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1949 at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1949 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1949 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1949 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1949 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1949 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1949 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1949 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1949 at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1949 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1949 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1949 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1949 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1949 at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1949 at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1949 at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1949 at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS66
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1949 at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1949 at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS67
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1949 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1949 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1949 at auction Восточно-европейский - October 3, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date October 3, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Russia 1 Kopek 1949 at auction Восточно-европейский - October 3, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date October 3, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1949 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

