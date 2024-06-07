Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1948 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 1 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1948
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1948 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 295 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 400. Bidding took place October 22, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 2200 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 300 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1948 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
