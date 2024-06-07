Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1948 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1948 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 1 Kopek 1948 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 1 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1948
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1948 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 295 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 400. Bidding took place October 22, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • Coins and Medals (16)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • MS67 (3)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Numisbalt (4)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (7)
Russia 1 Kopek 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 2200 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 300 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1948 at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1948 at auction Russiancoin - November 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1948 at auction Alexander - November 17, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1948 at auction Alexander - November 17, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1948 at auction MUNZE - July 27, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date July 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1948 at auction RND - June 9, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1948 at auction RND - June 9, 2022
Seller RND
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1948 at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1948 at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1948 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1948 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1948 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search