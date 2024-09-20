Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1946 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1946 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 1 Kopek 1946 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 1 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1946
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1946 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 3586 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 201. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.

Russia 1 Kopek 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 1600 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 3100 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1946 at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1946 at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1946 at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1946 at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1946 at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1946 at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1946 at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

