Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1946 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 1 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1946
- Purpose Circulation
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 1600 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 3100 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1946 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
