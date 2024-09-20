1 Kopek 1946 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1946 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 3586 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 201. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.

Сondition UNC (23) AU (23) XF (8) VF (2) No grade (9) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (4) MS65 (11) MS64 (5) MS62 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (2) AU50 (1) XF40 (1) Service NGC (13) ННР (5) PCGS (6)

Seller All companies

Alexander (2)

AURORA (6)

Coins and Medals (18)

Coins.ee (2)

Imperial Coin (15)

Katz (2)

MS67 (4)

Numisbalt (5)

Rare Coins (5)

Russian Heritage (2)

Russiancoin (7)