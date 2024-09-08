Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1945 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 1 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1945
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1945 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 246 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 20,000. Bidding took place March 31, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 1300 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 7200 RUB
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date January 25, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
