Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1945 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1945 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 1 Kopek 1945 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 1 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1945
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1945 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 246 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 20,000. Bidding took place March 31, 2018.

Russia 1 Kopek 1945 at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1945 at auction Восточно-европейский - August 28, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date August 28, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 1300 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 7200 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1945 at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1945 at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1945 at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1945 at auction Alexander - January 25, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1945 at auction Alexander - January 25, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 25, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1945 at auction RND - October 27, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1945 at auction RND - October 27, 2023
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1945 at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1945 at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1945 at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1945 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

