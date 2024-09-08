Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1941 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1941 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 1 Kopek 1941 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 1 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1941
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (96)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1941 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 254 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 500. Bidding took place October 22, 2016.

Russia 1 Kopek 1941 at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 2500 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1941 at auction Artemide Aste - September 1, 2024
Seller Artemide Aste
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU55 CCG
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1941 at auction Восточно-европейский - August 28, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date August 28, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1941 at auction Восточно-европейский - August 28, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date August 28, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1941 at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1941 at auction Alexander - May 16, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1941 at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1941 at auction Alexander - February 22, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 22, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1941 at auction Alexander - January 25, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 25, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1941 at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1941 at auction RND - October 27, 2023
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1941 at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1941 at auction Восточно-европейский - October 3, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date October 3, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Russia 1 Kopek 1941 at auction Восточно-европейский - October 3, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date October 3, 2024
Condition MS64
