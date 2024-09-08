Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1941 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 1 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1941
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1941 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 254 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 500. Bidding took place October 22, 2016.
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 2500 RUB
Seller Artemide Aste
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU55 CCG
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
