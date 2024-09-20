Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1940 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1940 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 1 Kopek 1940 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 1 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1940
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (172)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1940 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 303 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 26,000. Bidding took place February 28, 2019.

Russia 1 Kopek 1940 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1940 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1940 at auction COINSTORE - September 14, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1940 at auction COINSTORE - September 14, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date September 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1940 at auction COINSTORE - September 14, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1940 at auction COINSTORE - September 14, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date September 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1940 at auction Восточно-европейский - September 12, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date September 12, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1940 at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1940 at auction Восточно-европейский - August 28, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date August 28, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1940 at auction Восточно-европейский - August 28, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date August 28, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1940 at auction Восточно-европейский - August 28, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date August 28, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1940 at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1940 at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1940 at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1940 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1940 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1940 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1940 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1940 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1940 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1940 at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1940 at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1940 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1940 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1940 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1940 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1940 at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1940 at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1940 at auction Alexander - February 22, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1940 at auction Alexander - February 22, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 22, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 1 Kopek 1940 at auction Восточно-европейский - October 3, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date October 3, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
To auction
Russia 1 Kopek 1940 at auction Восточно-европейский - October 3, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date October 3, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
To auction
Russia 1 Kopek 1940 at auction Восточно-европейский - October 3, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date October 3, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
To auction
Russia 1 Kopek 1940 at auction Восточно-европейский - October 3, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date October 3, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
To auction
Russia 1 Kopek 1940 at auction Numisbalt - October 6, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1940 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

