Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1940 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 1 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1940
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (172)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1940 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 303 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 26,000. Bidding took place February 28, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Seller COINSTORE
Date September 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller COINSTORE
Date September 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date September 12, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
