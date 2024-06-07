Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1939 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 1 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1939
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1939 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 233 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 320. Bidding took place October 22, 2016.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 4255 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 1855 RUB
