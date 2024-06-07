Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1939 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1939 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 1 Kopek 1939 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 1 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1939
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (120)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1939 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 233 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 320. Bidding took place October 22, 2016.

Russia 1 Kopek 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 4255 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 1855 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1939 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1939 at auction Alexander - February 22, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1939 at auction Alexander - February 22, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 22, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1939 at auction Alexander - January 25, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1939 at auction Alexander - January 25, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 25, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1939 at auction Alexander - January 25, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1939 at auction Alexander - January 25, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1939 at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1939 at auction RND - October 27, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1939 at auction RND - October 27, 2023
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1939 at auction RND - October 27, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1939 at auction RND - October 27, 2023
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1939 at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1939 at auction Katz - May 14, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1939 at auction MUNZE - January 4, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1939 at auction Восточно-европейский - October 3, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date October 3, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Russia 1 Kopek 1939 at auction Numisbalt - October 6, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

