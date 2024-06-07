1 Kopek 1939 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1939 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 233 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 320. Bidding took place October 22, 2016.

