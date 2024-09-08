Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1938 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1938 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 1 Kopek 1938 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 1 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1938
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (152)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1938 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 387 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 82,500. Bidding took place March 31, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (14)
  • AURORA (10)
  • Coins and Medals (20)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Imperial Coin (31)
  • Katz (9)
  • Klondike Auction (1)
  • MS67 (13)
  • MUNZE (3)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Rare Coins (9)
  • RND (2)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • Russiancoin (23)
  • VL Nummus (7)
Russia 1 Kopek 1938 at auction Klondike Auction - September 8, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1938 at auction Klondike Auction - September 8, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1938 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1938 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1938 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1938 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 400 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1938 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1938 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1938 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1938 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1938 at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1938 at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1938 at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1938 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1938 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1938 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1938 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1938 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1938 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1938 at auction RND - October 27, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1938 at auction RND - October 27, 2023
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1938 at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1938 at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1938 at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1938 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1938 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1938 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1938 at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1938 at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1938 at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1938 at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1938 at auction Coins and Medals - June 30, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1938 at auction Coins and Medals - June 30, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 30, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1938 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1938 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

