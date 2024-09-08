Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1938 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 1 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1938
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1938 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 387 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 82,500. Bidding took place March 31, 2021.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 400 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 30, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
