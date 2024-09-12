Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1937 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 1 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1937
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (117)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1937 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 961 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 41,000. Bidding took place June 28, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
482 $
Price in auction currency 41000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS65
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
