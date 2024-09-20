Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1936 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 1 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1936
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1936 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 959 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 33,000. Bidding took place June 28, 2024.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 1100 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
388 $
Price in auction currency 33000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
