Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1936 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1936 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 1 Kopek 1936 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 1 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1936
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (109)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1936 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 959 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 33,000. Bidding took place June 28, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (6)
  • Coins and Medals (29)
  • Coins.ee (4)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (8)
  • Imperial Coin (14)
  • Katz (5)
  • MS67 (8)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numisbalt (6)
  • Rare Coins (7)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (2)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • Russiancoin (9)
  • Восточно-европейский (2)
Russia 1 Kopek 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 1100 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1936 at auction Восточно-европейский - September 12, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date September 12, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1936 at auction Восточно-европейский - August 28, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date August 28, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
388 $
Price in auction currency 33000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1936 at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1936 at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1936 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1936 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1936 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1936 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1936 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1936 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia 1 Kopek 1936 at auction Восточно-европейский - October 3, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date October 3, 2024
Condition MS65
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1936 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

